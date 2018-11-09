Woolsey Fire: 75,000 homes evacuated as fire spread in Ventura, Los Angeles counties

CALABASAS, Calif. (CNS) - The wind-driven Woolsey Fire that broke out in Ventura County west of Chatsworth and prompted authorities to order the evacuation of 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties is zero percent contained Friday after scorching 8,000 acres, destroying multiple structures and threatening at least another 30,000 homes in the two counties, fire officials said.



About 2:30 a.m., all evacuation orders in the city of Los Angeles were changed from mandatory to voluntary, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. That affects all residents north of the Ventura (101) Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle Boulevard and east of the Los Angeles city limit. Evacuation orders in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles County were also downgraded to voluntary.



About 1:30 a.m., all residents south of the Ventura Freeway between Westlake Boulevard on the west, Mulholland Highway to the south and Las Virgenes Road to the east were told to leave the area immediately, according to Malibu Search and Rescue. That includes areas of Westlake Village and the unincorporated community of Cornell, both in L.A. County.



About 12:30 a.m., all residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties north of the Ventura (101) Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle Boulevard and east of Erbes Road, as well as north of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to Erbes Road extending north to Sunset Hills Boulevard, were told to evacuate, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. That includes areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village, all in L.A. County.



The Los Angeles Police Department was placed on a citywide tactical alert about 12:45 a.m. to ensure all resources are available to assist with any evacuation orders and road closures prompted by the Woolsey Fire, according to a department statement.



"If you're in an affected area and have been ordered to evacuate, evacuate," the statement said.



The Woolsey Fire broke out about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, pushed by strong Santa Ana winds, which have been preventing fire commanders from ordering aerial assaults.







"The wind-whipped conditions... this is ripe conditions for explosive fire behavior," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Erik Scott told NBC4. "This is the new normal. When we have conditions like this, when it's such incredible wind, that brings us in to a different caliber, so it's become a much more challenging condition."



A Los Angeles County Fire Department battalion chief told NBC4 the flames could burn "for days."



By early Friday morning, there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.



The Orange County Fire Authority sent two strike teams to the assist firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire, Capt. Steve Concialdi said.



An evacuation center was established at Taft High School at 5461 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.



Animals can be taken to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.



All schools in the Las Virgines Unified School District in Calabasas, as well as Viewpoint School, Montessori of Calabasas, Montessori of Calabasas Too and Muse School are all closed Friday as a result of the fire.



Calabasas city officials advised residents not yet under mandatory evacuation orders to prepare to leave by gathering their IDs, medications, important documents, emergency supplies and a change of clothes.



Los Angeles county and city crews were assisting in the firefight, which was taking place as a second, larger brush fire raged further west in Ventura County in the Santa Rosa Valley/Thousand Oaks area.



Thousand Oaks was also the scene of a mass shooting late Wednesday at a nightclub where 11 civilians and a sheriff's sergeant were killed. The gunman also died from what's been reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.