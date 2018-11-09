Hill Fire tears through Ventura County as it burns towards Pacific Ocean

(KGTV) - The Hill Fire, which erupted about five miles from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people died in a mass shooting, has charred about 10,000 acres and forced the closure of numerous roads in Ventura County.



The fire broke out just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the Hill Canyon area, according to Ventura County fire officials.



The blaze quickly spread across Highway 101, leading to a freeway shutdown and stranding some drivers as crews worked to put out the flames.



By 5 a.m. Friday, northbound 101 lanes were reopened to traffic, but the southbound side remained closed from Pleasant Valley Road to Wendy Drive.







Fire officials said they believe the Hill Fire will burn its way towards the Pacific Ocean.



No structures have been destroyed by the fire, but officials said one firefighter suffered a minor unspecified injury.



San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said several crews were dispatched to Ventura County to aid firefighters battling the Hill Fire.



Officials said the initial deployment would be for 10 days, but "that timeframe could be extended based upon need."



Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Point Mugu Naval Base, all areas of Camarillo Springs, all areas of Vallecito Trailer Park, all areas of Cal State University Channel Islands, Dos Vientos, South Coast.



The Red Cross opened shelters for evacuees at the following locations:



-- Taft High School: 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills

-- Pierce College: 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills

-- Borchard Community Center: 190 Reino Rd., Newbury Park

-- Camarillo Community Center: 1605 East Burnley St., Camarillo

-- Rancho Santa Susana Rec. Center: 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley



Additional Hill Fire emergency information can be found at VCEmergency.com.



The Hill Fire is one of two massive wildfires crews are battling in Ventura County. Just east of the Hill Fire, the Woolsey Fire has forced thousands of evacuations and is quickly spreading towards Los Angeles County.