Half of all eligible Californians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
2021 FILE
Posted at 3:36 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 18:40:18-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Half of all eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the state.

This comes as California expands its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all adults 16 and older on Thursday.

"It’s official – 50% of all eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Keep up the good work, California. Wear a mask," Gov. Gavin Newsom's office tweeted on Friday.

According to the state, 24,672,255 doses have been administered, on an average of 387,325 doses daily.

The state's Department of Public Health adds that 6,402,020 residents have been partially vaccinated while 9,774,849 residents have been fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

In San Diego County, 2,228,259 vaccine doses have been administered, second only to Los Angeles County, the state's dashboard says.

The milestone also comes as federal, state, and local health officials have called for a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine over concerns of a rare blood clot. In San Diego County, officials say the pause will have little impact on getting doses administered.

California's seven-day positivity test rate is currently at 1.7%, down from 17.1% at the start of 2021.

