How to secure a vaccine appointment in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is going up now that all adults are eligible in California. ABC 10News looks at what you can do to secure an appointment.

One of the main downfalls of scheduling an appointment is that there’s no centralized system. Instead, users have to manually check and re-check multiple sites and providers.

You can start at the state level by going to MyTurn.CA.gov. If you signed up for alerts beforehand, they sent out text messages Wednesday with a link to make appointments.

San Diego County also has links on its website with available times.

Healthcare providers have been reaching out to their members as they become eligible since vaccinations started in December. Kaiser Permanente sent out texts earlier this week prompting users to schedule an appointment through an e-visit.

Sharp Healthcare says there may be a trick to help you with their website.

“Check in the afternoon,” said spokesperson Jennifer Chatfield. “Especially if you check around two or three, and there’s an appointment at five and you can get there. I’ve heard people have luck getting it that way.”

You can also check local pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and Vons.

On Twitter, bots like @CovaxSD, @VaxSpotter, and @CovidVaccineSD scan all of those sites for you and tweet out availability in real-time.

If you’re not tech-savvy or don’t have internet access, you can call 2-1-1 to make an appointment with your doctor’s office or a county location.

“Don’t give up,” said Chatfield. “Keep trying, whether it’s ten at night or two in the afternoon. You will be able to get an appointment. You just have to keep being persistent.”

