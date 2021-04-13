Fletcher: Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause shouldn't impact San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to have a minimal impact across San Diego County.

So far, 57,892 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the county, which is about 2.8% of all vaccine doses to date, according to a county spokesman. No known severe adverse effects have been reported.

Hannah Blum got the J&J vaccine Monday.

"I was so excited that I got vaccinated. In fact, people were laughing at me cause I got dressed up and was so excited to just get there and get the vaccine," said Blum.

She woke up to the news Tuesday that the CDC and FDA were pausing the vaccine distribution due to a handful of women who developed rare, but serious blood clots. One woman died in Nebraska. Six women developed the clots within two weeks of getting the shot. Nearly seven million people have received the vaccine across the country, putting the risk at around one in a million.

"I immediately turned on the news and saw the CDC and Fauci talking and was like Ok, yeah, that was the vaccine that I got, so I woke up to the news very early on and have been keeping up with it all day," said Blum.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the pause should not have a significant impact on supply in San Diego.

"This will be a minor disruption for folks who had a J&J appointment, but the number of J&J vaccines in the San Diego system was exceedingly low. I think nationally, it was about 3% of the total, that probably tracks around here locally, so it's a minor disruption, but we want to make sure we are safe," said Fletcher.

Blum said she has no regrets about getting the vaccine.

"I think it says something about the CDC with even such a small number that they just came in and were like, even though this is small, we're going to pause it. So it shows they're not trying to go around anything, so I have faith in that, so yeah, get the vaccine, don't wait around," said Blum.

Above all, she is thankful.

"Really, my main concern was Covid and just seeing the damage, and the horrific deaths and people dying over the last year," said Blum.