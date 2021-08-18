California requires proof of vaccine or give negative COVID test for large indoor events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Sept. 20, attendees at indoor events larger than 1,000 people in California will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event to attend.

California public health officials announced the new order Wednesday, which changes a previous order on indoor events that had allowed attendees to "self-attest." The new rule also lowers the threshold for indoor events, like concert venues and conventions, from 5,000 or more people to 1,000 or more.

State officials said the delta variant's spread continues to worry public health experts and cause COVID-19 to spread at a high rate. California hopes by requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test, these large indoor events won't aid the spread of the more contagious variant.

"The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death."

Leaders from two major entertainment companies, AEG and Live Nation, voiced support for California's updated policy surrounding large-scale indoor events.

"Today's announcement adds another layer of protection to make our state, our venues and our communities safer," said Dan Beckerman, president/CEO of AEG. "Our fans, our team members and our families all want to feel as protected as possible from COVID-19 while enjoying our favorite concerts and sporting events. We are proud to partner with public health officials to continue to play a role in encouraging those who haven't gotten vaccinated to follow the advice of the medical experts."

Michael Rapino, president/CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, added, "Vaccination and health check requirements ensure everyone can continue enjoying live music while also encouraging even more people to go get vaccinated, which is why Live Nation has made this the standard at our venues and festivals across the country. We fully support California's efforts and will stay in lockstep to keep bringing live music back to the Golden State."

Wednesday's move comes after a series of public health policies went into effect that require all California health care workers to be vaccinated and all school workers throughout the state to provide proof of vaccination or submit a weekly COVID test.

The City of San Diego and Encinitas have also implemented requirements for city workers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.