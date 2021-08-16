Watch
San Diego County to recommend all employers require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing

Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 16, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County leaders and health officials will recommend that all employers in the county require their workers to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

County officials said the recommendation, to be announced Monday morning, comes as virus cases and hospitalizations across the San Diego region rise with the “growing prominence” of the delta variant.

As cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, officials said the number of testing sites has expanded around the county and COVID-19 vaccines have become “widely available for free.”

The county’s recommendation comes weeks after county officials announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated or be tested frequently.

