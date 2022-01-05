California extends indoor mask mandate through February 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) — California has extended its statewide indoor mask mandate, state health officials announced Wednesday.

According to Dr. Mark Ghaly, the Secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency, the mandate was extended through February 15.

“Omicron is here and it’s here now,” Ghaly said, adding that the situation this year differs from last due to knowledge and booster shots, as well as more testing capacities.

Health officials also said the state is in a good place compared to 2021, noting that the main concern currently is hospitals.

The mandate was set to be re-evaluated on January 15, but has been pushed back amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The previous mandate was issued in mid-December, and requires everyone to wear masks in all indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.

