California health officials announce indoor face mask requirement regardless of vaccination status

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks shop at a store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 17:35:05-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Californians will be required to wearing face masks in all indoor public settings -- regardless of vaccination status -- starting this week.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the mask mandate during a Monday afternoon teleconference. The requirement takes effect Wednesday, Dec. 15, and remain in place until Jan. 15.

According to Ghaly, Californians who are not vaccinated and attend so-called “mega” events (gatherings of 1,000 people or more) must either receive a negative PCR COVID-19 test within two days of the event or a rapid test within one day of the event.

Travelers returning to or visiting California are being asked — not required — to take a COVID-19 test 3-5 days after arrival.

Ghaly said the requirement is being put into place due to a nearly 50% increase in COVID-19 cases since the Thanksgiving holiday. Ghaly added the state’s case rate is rising faster in counties struggling to get people vaccinated.

Under current state guidelines -- which are followed by many counties including Riverside, Orange and San Diego -- masks are only required indoors at public transit facilities such as airports, healthcare settings, adult and senior care facilities, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers.

The state already technically requires mask-wearing for unvaccinated people at indoor public facilities, but the new rule will impact everyone regardless of vaccine status.

City News Service contributed to this report

