Find out if—and how much—your San Diego utility bills and parking expenses could rise

In 2025, most utility bills and non-negotiable expenses are going up for residents of San Diego. ABC 10News is breaking down how each bill is going up, depending on a resident’s financial status, location and habits. We’ve averaged out the increases that went into effect this year and could go into effect at the beginning of next year.



ELECTRICITY $9.00 Oct-25 GAS $-1.00 Jan-25 SEWER $1.00 Jan-26 (if approved) WATER $17.30 Jan-26 (if approved) PARKING $20.00 Oct-25 TRASH $43.60 Jul-25 TOTAL $89.90*

*This is our best estimate of the average impact of the bill increases and will vary person to person. Please check the links below to see how it will impact you.