Possible water and sewer rate hikes in San Diego City Council's agenda

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You might have to start paying more for water and sewer utilities in the City of San Diego. The City Council's Environment Committee wants to increase rates by more than 60% for water and more than 30% for sewer over the next four years.

We all need clean drinking water but for those in the City of San Diego, it might be getting more expensive to get it.

"I'm definitely irate about it. It's not cheap to live here, it's a gorgeous city," Jennifer Davis said. "Very blessed to live here, but it's been rough. Just things keep adding up."

Davis is one of many San Diegans who'll be hit by the water rate hike if the city approves the proposed measures.

The adjustments would start with a 14.7% rise in the water rate in 2026, 14.5% in 2027, 11.5% in 2028 and 11% in 2029.

That's a 62% hike in water rates in four years.

The Environment Committee said the hikes would help pay costs for importing water and fund construction projects to upgrade the water system.

Right now, San Diegans like Davis are burdened by the city living expenses. Davis is managing her budget even before these potential changes.

"What fat can we cut? Where can we be smarter with our spending? Love to go on multiple vacations but that's not happening right now," Davis said.

Davis is not alone. Others like David Gamez said he's been trying to adjust to rising costs while living in San Diego.

"Difference in even going out," Gamez said. "Now I have to do more free things rather than going to a concert or something, I just try to budget that way."

Gamez's budget may go through even more changes with the proposal.

It recommends a 31% hike in sewer rates, too, over four years.

A public hearing for the proposal is scheduled for September 30th.

