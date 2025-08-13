San Diego residents face water rate increases, and have the opportunity to protest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents may soon see higher water bills as the city proposes rate increases to cover rising costs and infrastructure needs.

According to a handout sent to residents served by the nonprofit Public Utility Company, increases could be as much as $15-17 per family family household, compounded over the next four years. In other words, an average family’s water bill in San Diego could be up to $60 more per month by 2029.

The flyer also included why the proposed changes need to happen.

“We are not going to have enough money to pay for ourselves, not enough money to survive” said Galina Bespechny, one concerned resident when asked about the impact on her monthly budget.

Galina added that many of her other utilities had gone up, including trash services.

The rate hikes stem from many factors, but the most significant is the fact that San Diego purchases approximately 80-90% of its water from the San Diego County Water Authority, which increases its prices annually. These purchases account for 40% of the city's water budget, an expense that cannot be eliminated.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Water said that the company had already looked at ways to cut down on infrastructure projects and had completed an Aquaphor project which helped the company not buy as much water, saving millions. Still, they say they need the money to continue operations and quality.

According to a recent study, the utilities company cannot maintain its expenses for the next four years without implementing the proposed rate increases.

If more than 50% of residents vote against the proposal, city officials say they'll need to reconsider their approach and develop a new plan. As of right now, they’re unsure where the extra money will come from, though they say they are working on backup options, should the residents vote no.

Residents who wish to protest can detach and mail in the form included at the bottom of the flyer they received. A link to the flyer can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

