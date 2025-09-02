Downtown San Diego $10-per-hour parking meter rates for major events kick in Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Downtown San Diego visitors will face significantly higher parking costs starting Tuesday, as new meter rates of $10 per hour take effect during major events at Petco Park that are expected to draw 10,000 or more people.

The rate increase begins with Padres’ series against the Baltimore Orioles and will apply to all parking meters within a half-mile radius of the stadium. The new rates will be enforced starting two hours before an event until four hours after it begins.

The affected zone stretches from the San Diego Police Department on Broadway in the north, down to Harbor Drive in the south, and towards Interstate 5 to the east.

KGTV

Downtown resident Erik Villarealla, who opposes the change, said, "I mean, just leave the parking alone. That's all I gotta say. Just, it's fine where it's at. It's making money, people are still using it. There's no reason to raise it.”

Bob Iannetta, who also lives downtown, views the meter rate increase as part of a larger revenue challenge for the city.

"The voters didn't approve Measure E, which would have raised tax revenue, which the city desperately needs, and the city needs to find a way to drive revenue," Iannetta said. "And additionally, the hospitality workers who park on the street to go to work every day, how's it going to impact those folks who are bringing us our meals, cooking our meals, helping us in the ballpark?"

The impact on downtown employees has sparked debate between Mayor Todd Gloria and Michael Trimble, the executive director of the Gaslamp Association.

Trimble published on social media that he not only defends the employees in the downtown but also criticizes how the Gaslamp Association was excluded from the process of deciding to raise the rates during special events.

In a letter to the Gaslamp Association, Gloria wrote that the rate increase is "intended to improve parking availability during major events so that drivers patronizing local businesses, rather than attending an event, still have some ability to find on-street parking."

Gloria added that he encouraged employers downtown to encourage public transportation or parking options for their employees.

RELATED COVERAGE:

