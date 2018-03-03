Hosting your own Oscars party in 7 easy steps

(KGTV) - If going out to an Oscars-themed get together at a bar or restaurant isn't quite your speed on awards night, perhaps hosting your own shindig is in order?

The good part about hosting a party yourself is the ease of getting it started. The Oscars air on March 4 at 5 p.m. on ABC10 — that part is all taken care of.

Add some food, decorations, and good friends and you're all set!

Here are some easy tips for throwing your own Oscars party (from the people who run the awards themselves!):

Invite a lot of friends: Whether you're movie buffs or just like to point fun at Hollywood, have a bunch of friends over. That's the point of a party, right?

Oscars games: Mix things up and set up some Oscars-themed games. Oscar bingo, the Oscars Challenge, or some other fun party games with a showbiz twist.

Dress nice: Why not? It's the Oscars, right? Dress up in your best as if you plan to walk the red carpet yourself. You're among friends anyways!

FOOD: Every party needs food. Not just party favors, but something to eat while you watch the show. Invite everyone to bring a dish of their own to share or make it a competition — like, you know, the Oscars.

Your own Oscar statues: While most sit back and watch Hollywood bask in the limelight, that doesn't mean you can't either. Have your own Oscars statues ready for guests. Give them all their very own award-winning accomplishment too!

Transform your place: It's not Hollywood without a little glitz and glam. Decorate your party setting into an Oscars scene that would make celebrities jealous they missed your red carpet walkway.

Oh yea, and turn on the Oscars! At this point, you have everything you need to host a great night celebrating your favorite movies.

