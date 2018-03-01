Oscars viewing parties: Where to watch in San Diego

Where: La Jolla and Liberty Station THE LOT locations; Cost: $16 - $20
Luxury movie theater THE LOT will host viewing parties at their Liberty Station and La Jolla locations at 3 p.m. Guests can walk the red carpet in their best attire and enjoy food and drinks during the viewing on the big screen.
True North Tavern will house the San Diego Gay Men's Chorus Red Carpet Party, hosted by "Days of Our Lives" star Jeff Castle and Kickxy Vixen-Styles. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, Hors-d'oeuvres, raffles, and more. Proceeds benefit the chorus.