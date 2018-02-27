Download Oscars bingo cards and play during the show

Allison Horn
12:19 PM, Feb 27, 2018
CHICAGO - JANUARY 23: Oscar statuettes sit on a workbench in the plating room at R.S. Owens & Company January 23, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. R.S. Owens manufactures the Oscar statuettes which are presented at the annual Academy Awards by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This year's awards are scheduled to be presented February 24. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson
(KGTV) - Want to take your Oscars engagement to a new level? Play the 10News Oscars Bingo game!

The cards feature key moments likely to happen, including musical numbers, first-time winners, and wardrobe malfunctions.

Click the image below to print out the attached cards to play bingo with your family and friends.

The Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 on ABC10.

See our Oscars section HERE.

