How to play the Official Oscars Challenge

(KGTV) -- Eleven days remain until all of Hollywood descends on the red carpet for the Academy Awards. Are you ready for it? This year the Academy Awards wants viewers to engage, and they've worked up an online ballot for the "Oscars Challenge."

What is the Official Oscars Challenge?

The Official Oscars Challenge is an online interactive ballot that gives Oscar fans an opportunity to predict winners in the 24 categories and compete with their friends.

How can I play?

Visit the Official Oscars Challenge page

Log in using your Facebook account

Make your predictions by selecting a nominee for each category in your ballot - you can also choose to challenge your Facebook friends!

You can change your selections as many times as you like before the ballot locks on OSCAR SUNDAY

Log in on Oscar Sunday to track your ballot results and view your leaderboard as it updates throughout the ceremony!

Why should I play?

Aside from the fact that this is a great addition to an Oscars watch party - this challenge comes with prizes. The GRAND PRIZE winner will receive an Oscars 2019 Fan Experience Prize Package that will include two tickets to the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet, roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles and a two-night hotel stay.

The RUNNER UP PRIZE winner will receive two tickets to the red carpet premiere of the Marvel Film, Avengers: Infinity War, roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles and a two-night hotel stay.

24 people also have a chance at the FIRST PRIZE: a DVD of the winning film in that category and exclusive Oscars swag.

The Oscars air Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. on ABC. We'll see you there!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends at 5:00 p.m. PT on 3/4/18 and you may change your predictions up until that time. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Grand Prize winner randomly selected from among entrants with most correct predictions. Grand Prize Winner must travel February 23 – 25, 2019. Grand Prize does not include admission to Academy Awards® ceremony. Limit one (1) ballot per person. See Official Rules for full details including eligibility restrictions, how to enter, winner selection process, prize descriptions, odds & limitations. Void where prohibited.