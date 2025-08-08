How one Ramona winery protects its grapes and animals in triple-digit heat

RAMONA (KGTV) — Triple-digit temperatures are hitting San Diego County's high desert region, but local winemakers are taking it in stride while protecting their valuable crops and animals.

At Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery, temperatures have reached above 105 degrees — at least 10 degrees higher than usual for this time of year. Despite the heat, the tasting room remains cool for visitors enjoying crisp, summer wines.

"We make Sauvignon Blanc, Albarino, sometimes Vinier, Bermanino," said Micole Moore, Chief Operating Officer of Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery.

Moore's vineyard is one of nearly 80 in the area, part of an industry that helps bring in over $54 million a year for San Diego County, according to the County's Vintners Association. Much of that success depends on small, family-owned operations like Ramona Ranch.

The current heat wave comes during a critical time for grape development known as the 'veraison season'.

"Which is when the grapes turn from green to purple or from green to translucent if it's a white grape," Moore said.

Extreme heat can be particularly challenging for grape cultivation.

"After the temperature gets above 96 degrees, the grape vines just shut down, so they don't transpire. They don't ripen, they can get dehydrated," Moore said.

To combat these triple-digit temperatures, Moore has implemented a careful watering strategy.

"So we water them every day about two hours, try to keep some water on them," Moore said.

The vineyard's animals also require special attention during the heat wave.

"We give them beet pulp, which is soaked in water to help them get some hydration in there," Moore said.

While temperatures are pushing above 105 degrees on Thursday, Moore said he isn't overly concerned about this particular heat wave because it lacks the high winds that have caused problems in the past.

"We actually had something happen like that in 2018. We had a day of high winds and 117 degrees, and a lot of the grapes just shriveled on the vine and didn't develop, and so it knocked a lot of people's production down by about half, some even more," Moore said.

However, Moore said the current heat is actually good for business.

Moore produces 30 to 40 cases of rosé and white wine each season, and the hot weather has put them on track to sell out completely.