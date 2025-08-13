San Diego-area teacher facing federal child porn charge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A teacher in the San Diego area has been charged with distributing child porn, according to a federal court document obtained by ABC 10News.

The document identifies Ryan Bennett Segura, a teacher at St. Augustine High School, as the defendant charged with the distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The school provided the following statement to ABC 10News:

“We are deeply concerned about the arrest of Ryan Segura and have placed him on administrative leave pending an investigation. We are cooperating with the FBI.

"At this point, we have been told by law enforcement that they do not believe that any Saintsmen were affected. Nonetheless, we will be conducting our own investigation. We will share more information as it becomes available, as we continue to reflect and pray for everyone that is involved in this situation."

An FBI agent from the San Diego field office wrote the probable cause statement, which stated Segura had been in touch with a person in Denver who produced and distributed child sex abuse material via social media platforms.

Agents from the Denver FBI field office arrested the Denver defendant in Sept. 2024, and when they reviewed his mobile devices via a search warrant, Segura was identified as one of the users who sent and received child porn.

Agents in Denver conducted forensics and reviewed subpoena results for months before ultimately linking a phone number Segura used to the social media account in question, the probable cause statement says.

On Monday, Aug. 12, 2025, a federal search warrant was executed for Segura's person and home. Agents found an iPhone on Segura that had the same phone number used by the account messaging the Denver defendant, the court document states.

"Segura admitted he was the user of the social media account that distributed and received child sexual abuse material with the Denver subject," the document states. "He further admitted that he views this type of material every couple of months but claims he stopped doing so in approximately March 2025."

Segura confirmed to agents he had been living in the home that was searched for the last year and a half, and had lived in San Diego before moving into that place.

Segura was scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

The Denver defendant was also accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old boy, the court document says.