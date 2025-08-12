Chula Vista plans to clear homeless encampments along freeways

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Chula Vista is taking steps to clear homeless encampments along several major highways, leaving those living there uncertain about their future.

On Tuesday, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann announced that the city will partner up and collaborate with Caltrans to clear out encampments along Interstates 5, 805, and State Route 54, which are in Caltrans' jurisdiction.

"We can no longer accept homeless encampments that are unsanitary, creating criminal activity and drug use in the city of Chula Vista," McCann said.

The move comes just one month after the city of San Diego established a similar agreement with Caltrans for a one-year pilot program allowing city crews and law enforcement to clear encampments on Caltrans property along local freeways.

McCann said he recently met with Caltrans District 11 Director Ann Fox to discuss enhanced collaboration and coordination on clean-up efforts, improving public safety, and quality of life along major transportation corridors.

"This is a way to get an agreement to get rid of the red tape and to act expeditiously and cut through the bureaucracy," McCann said.

Next, McCann said the City will apply for a permit to work with Caltrans, and he hopes to start the project in the next six months.

One area McCann said the City plans to tackle first is along the northbound side of the I-5 freeway at the Palomar Street exit, where tents are lined along the roadside.

One woman there, named Anyssa, said she's been living there for months.

"I'm from LA originally," Anyssa, who declined sharing her last name and requested her face not be shown out of fear of getting in trouble.

Anyssa explained that she came down to San Diego to be closer to her mother, who lives in Mexico.

"I go and I visit her sometimes," she said.

Living next to a highway isn't safe or easy, but Anyssa explained why she stays there.

"The cops don't bug you as much, and it's not as dangerous as going into like the river beds and stuff. A lot of people get killed over there," Anyssa said.

When asked if anyone from the city or homeless outreach teams had come to offer help, Anyssa said "No," but said she wants to meet with them because she's hoping to get into housing.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann says the city's homeless outreach teams have been actively trying to assist people living along the highways.

"Our outreach team always make sure that there is a bed available for somebody who is homeless in an encampment so they can go there," McCann said.

When asked where she would go when authorities come to clear the area in the projected next six months, Anyssa said, "Just somewhere else, until housing becomes available."