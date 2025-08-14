USS Carl Vinson returns home early after 9-month deployment

CORONADO (KGTV) — More than 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Carl Vinson returned home to San Diego on Wednesday, completing the aircraft carrier's longest deployment of 269 days.

The emotional homecoming featured traditional first kiss and first hug ceremonies, along with dozens of sailors meeting their newborn children for the first time.

"He has not seen his son yet, so I'm so excited to see the expression on his face," said Joyce Sparrow, mother of sailor Adam Gifford.

For many families, the reunion ended months of separation and uncertainty. The USS Carl Vinson deployed in November 2024 and was initially scheduled to return in April from its Asia deployment.

However, it was rerouted at that time instead to the Middle East to assist in airstrikes against Houthi forces near Yemen.

"Hard is an understatement. We've had a lot of challenges with the kids, with myself, so it's our longest and most challenging deployment we'll ever have," said Nicole Slay, whose husband Christian Slay returned on the carrier. "To see him finally be home, it's a really big relief for me, for his children."

Some family members traveled great distances to surprise their sailors, who had no idea they were coming.

"He hasn't seen us in two years. He has no idea we're here," said Kayla Vogler, who came in from Viriginia to also welcome Christian Slay, her brother, home.

Slay's nephew Joshua described the reunion as "one of the best moments of my life."

Commander Amy Baueurschmidt highlighted the ship's mission during the extended deployment: "We also conducted real-world operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, protecting global commerce and countering regional threats."

Baueurschmidt also said that throughout their journey of 86,000 nautical miles, sailors had a companion providing emotional support – Captain Rudder, the therapy dog who accompanied them during the entire deployment, to boost morale.

