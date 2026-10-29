California governor's race: Becerra and Hilton offer competing visions for the state's future

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — California is set to elect a new governor for the first time in eight years, with Democrat Xavier Becerra holding a sizable lead over Republican Steve Hilton in multiple polls.

Both candidates are promising change on affordability, homelessness, and public safety — but with very different approaches.

"Californians are looking for someone who knows how to take on the big challenges, the affordability crisis that we're facing right now," Becerra said. "People want to know how we're going to tackle the cost of housing, energy, food."



Hilton, a former Fox News host and political advisor to the British Prime Minister, has taken a sharper tone toward the state's leadership.

KGTV Xavier Becerra, the Democrat running for California governor, spoke with ABC 10News in October 2025, but his campaign declined to make him available for a one-on-one interview in the final months before the November election. Becerra has led Republican Steve Hilton in multiple polls.

"We pay the highest taxes in the country for the worst results," Hilton said. "We've had 16 years of doing it one way, 16 years of one party running everything, and the results are a disaster."

In September, we asked both candidates for a sit-down interview, but only Hilton agreed. Becerra, who served as Health and Human Services Secretary under the Biden administration, has maintained a consistent lead in the polls.

KGTV Steve Hilton speaks with Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish.

When asked about a Trump endorsement he received in April, Hilton downplayed its significance.

"I think most people aren't even thinking about that," Hilton said.

Becerra has drawn criticism for not making many key promises on the campaign trail — something he defended when we caught up with him at a campaign event in Escondido.

"I'm going to fight — that's what I've always known to do," Becerra said. "I don't try to overpromise."

Cost of living, housing

On the issue of cost of living, Becerra, the former California attorney general, says he plans to declare California's housing shortage a state of emergency and fight price gouging.

Hilton has promised no tax on the first $150,000 residents earn. He has also pledged to bring gas prices down to $3 a gallon — a promise he has promoted at gas stations where he has paid the difference for drivers filling up.

Gregory Bull/AP Photo/ A volunteer for California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton holds a sign during a campaign event offering gas for $3 a gallon Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in San Diego.

"It's insane that we are now importing nearly 80% of the oil that we use even though we have abundant reserves here," Hilton said.

Tijuana sewage crisis

On the Tijuana sewage crisis that has plagued the South Bay in San Diego County, both candidates agree the situation is an emergency.

Hilton said he has a clear first step if elected.



"The thing that I can do as governor, and will do, is declare a state of emergency, which will unlock money and action," Hilton said. "That's what the local mayors have been calling for."

Becerra pointed to his record on the issue.

"There's no doubt if you live in this area, it's a crisis," Becerra said. "When I was attorney general, I sued the federal government and the commission — the binational commission, the U.S.-Mexico commission — because they weren't acting quickly enough, and we need to have action."

Immigration

The candidates also have different views on immigration. When asked whether he supports the Trump administration's approach to deporting immigrants with no criminal record who are in the country illegally, Hilton told Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish he supports enforcing the law.

"I think everyone agrees that the situation under the previous administration was totally out of control, and you've got to have a strong and secure border," Hilton said.

Becerra pushed back on what he feels are aggressive enforcement priorities by the federal government.

"I don't believe most Americans think that what we have to do is spend our resources at the federal level going after people who are just going to work every day," Becerra said.

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