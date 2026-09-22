POLL: Xavier Becerra leads California Gubernatorial race in statewide survey

(KGTV) — A new statewide ABC 10News/Union-Tribune poll shows Xavier Becerra leading the race for California Governor.

A total of 55 percent of those asked said they would vote for Becerra if the election were held today, while 33 percent said they’d vote for Republican Steve Hilton.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of those asked said they would vote for a Democrat for the U.S. House, while 33 percent said they’d vote Republican.

On Proposition 39, which would prohibit citizens from voting unless they show government-issued ID, 48 percent of those asked said they’d vote yes, while 38 percent said they would vote no.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of those asked said they’d vote yes on Proposition 40, which would impose a one-time tax on certain taxpayers, while 40 percent said they’d vote no.

Of issues most important to Californians, 41 percent said cost of living was the biggest issue, followed by homelessness at 11 percent.

A total of 66 percent said they disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing, while 65 percent of those asked said they disapprove of the job Congress is doing.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of those asked approve of the job Governor Gavin Newsom is doing, while 42 percent disapprove.

A total of 39 percent of those asked said they disapprove of the job the California Legislature is doing.

For the statewide poll, a total of 1,000 adults were interviewed from September 15 through September 20.

Click here to view the full results of the statewide poll.

Xavier Becerra also leads the race in San Diego County with 48 percent of those asked saying they’d cast their vote for Becerra, while 35 percent said they’d choose Hilton.

A total of 53 percent of those asked said they’d vote for a democratic candidate in the US House, while 36 percent said they’d vote for a Republican.

Cost of living was also the most important issue in San Diego County at 49 percent, while 12 percent of those asked said homelessness was California’s biggest issue.

For the San Diego County poll, a total of 700 adults were interviewed from September 15 through September 20.

Click here to view the full county poll.