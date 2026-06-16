(KGTV) — This week, we're taking 10Talks out into the field. Republican candidate for governor Steve Hilton met Kimberly Hunt at the border to see the Tijuana sewage crisis firsthand.

Hilton said during the conversation that, as governor, he would declare a state of emergency.

"How is this not an emergency? How is this not something that obviously requires the governor of the state where this is happening to just get on top of it and take some action?" Hilton said.

"And it starts with the declaration of the state of emergency, cause all the local leaders here have explained that that is what begins the process of solving it, um, amazing. Well, of course, I would do that as governor, of course. It's the least you can do."

Watch the full video in the player below:

10Talks: Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton visits the border

ABC 10News has also reached out to Xavier Becerra to talk about a big issue impacting San Diego County and is waiting to hear back.