INTERVIEW: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa seeking governor's seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News continues to follow the crowded race for California governor.
Our executive producer recently sat down with Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles and speaker of the California State Assembly.
He believes his experience in leadership roles sets him up well to be the next head of the executive branch for the Golden State.
"First of all, I'm the only one that's been the chief executive. If you're mayor of LA — we're bigger than 42 states. I was a governor in many respects when you're mayor of Los Angeles... It's the second-largest city in the country," he says. "We need change in the state, and the best way to get that change is with a proven problem solver, someone who's done it before, not someone who's been in Congress for six years or a few years. They're one of 435 people. I actually was a CEO, and I ran that town pretty well."
In our interview, we spoke about the following topics:
- What he brings to the table and early campaign reflections
- How he would approach Trump's policies affecting state, cost of living
- Stance on homelessness
- Border, immigration & Tijuana sewage crisis
- How he'll stand out in crowded field of Democrats
EARLY CAMPAIGN REFLECTIONS
TRUMP POLICIES, COST OF LIVING
HOMELESSNESS
BORDER, IMMIGRATION & TIJUANA SEWAGE
STANDING OUT FROM OTHER DEMOCRATS
