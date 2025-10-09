INTERVIEW: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa seeking governor's seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News continues to follow the crowded race for California governor.

Our executive producer recently sat down with Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles and speaker of the California State Assembly.

He believes his experience in leadership roles sets him up well to be the next head of the executive branch for the Golden State.

"First of all, I'm the only one that's been the chief executive. If you're mayor of LA — we're bigger than 42 states. I was a governor in many respects when you're mayor of Los Angeles... It's the second-largest city in the country," he says. "We need change in the state, and the best way to get that change is with a proven problem solver, someone who's done it before, not someone who's been in Congress for six years or a few years. They're one of 435 people. I actually was a CEO, and I ran that town pretty well."

In our interview, we spoke to Hilton about the following topics:



What he brings to the table and early campaign reflections

How he would approach Trump's policies affecting state, cost of living

Stance on homelessness

Border, immigration & Tijuana sewage crisis

How he'll stand out in crowded field of Democrats

EARLY CAMPAIGN REFLECTIONS

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on the early days of his campaign for governor

TRUMP POLICIES, COST OF LIVING

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on Trump & cost of living

HOMELESSNESS

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa answers question on homelessness

BORDER, IMMIGRATION & TIJUANA SEWAGE

Former assembly speaker & current governor candidate speaks on border & Tijuana sewage crisis

STANDING OUT FROM OTHER DEMOCRATS

Antonio Villaraigosa explains how he'll stand out from pack of Democratic candidates for governor

The gubernatorial primary takes place in June. Below, you'll find our previous interviews with other candidates in the field:

