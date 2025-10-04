Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra talks campaign for governor

ABC 10News asked former HHS Secretary and California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra about how the early days of his campaign were going.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California gubernatorial primary is still months away, but candidates have already made their way to San Diego as they hit the campaign trail.

Xavier Becerra, a former congressman, attorney general and the Health and Human Services Secretary during the Biden Administration, was in America's Finest City on Oct. 3.

He stopped by ABC 10News for a brief interview covering the following topics:

  • What he brings to the table and early campaign reflections
  • Thoughts about being on campaign trail
  • How he would handle Trump as governor
  • What he learned while serving as HHS secretary for Biden
  • Cost of living/homeless
  • Border/Immigration
  • Tijuana sewage crisis
  • What sets him apart from other Democrats in the race

Below, you'll find clips from our interview covering those topics (video covering first two bullet points at top of page):

HANDLING TRUMP, LESSONS FROM SERVING IN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

INTERVIEW: Candidate for governor Xavier Becerra's take on trump, lessons learned at HHS

COST OF LIVING/HOMELESSNESS

INTERVIEW: Candidate for governor Xavier Becerra on the border, immigration & Tijuana sewage

BORDER, IMMIGRATION & TIJUANA SEWAGE CRISIS

HOW HE STANDS OUT IN CROWDED DEMOCRATIC FIELD

INTERVIEW: Candidate for governor Xavier Becerra on how he'll stand out in race

ABC 10News will continue interviewing more candidates as the race for governor continues. The primary is scheduled for June 2026.

