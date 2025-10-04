INTERVIEW: Former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra talks campaign for governor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California gubernatorial primary is still months away, but candidates have already made their way to San Diego as they hit the campaign trail.

Xavier Becerra, a former congressman, attorney general and the Health and Human Services Secretary during the Biden Administration, was in America's Finest City on Oct. 3.

He stopped by ABC 10News for a brief interview covering the following topics:



What he brings to the table and early campaign reflections

Thoughts about being on campaign trail

How he would handle Trump as governor

What he learned while serving as HHS secretary for Biden

Cost of living/homeless

Border/Immigration

Tijuana sewage crisis

What sets him apart from other Democrats in the race

Below, you'll find clips from our interview covering those topics:

HANDLING TRUMP, LESSONS FROM SERVING IN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

COST OF LIVING/HOMELESSNESS

BORDER, IMMIGRATION & TIJUANA SEWAGE CRISIS

HOW HE STANDS OUT IN CROWDED DEMOCRATIC FIELD

ABC 10News will continue interviewing more candidates as the race for governor continues. The primary is scheduled for June 2026.