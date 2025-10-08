INTERVIEW: Republican candidate for governor & Fox News contributor Steve Hilton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In 2026, Californians will elect a new governor to take the reins of the Golden State's executive branch from Gavin Newsom. ABC 10News has spoken to several of the candidates already. This time around, we interviewed Republican Steve Hilton.

Hilton is a businessman, Fox News contributor and former advisor to British Prime Minister David Cameron. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2021, according to a post on his Facebook page.

10News asked Hilton about his chances of winning a statewide election in such a Democratic-leaning state.

"Everyone can see we need change in California. We've had 15 years of one-party rule, and the results are a complete disaster. We have the highest poverty rate in America, the highest unemployment rate in America, the worst business climate, millions of people leaving our state... Why would anyone leave such a beautiful state as ours? It's because it's just so impossible to live here," Hilton says. "We can't go on like this. And so when people say to me, 'How do you win as a Republican?' My answer is 'How can a Democrat win with their record?' They want another four years of this disaster? No way."

