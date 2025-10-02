INTERVIEW: Former congresswoman Katie Porter speaks on gubernatorial campaign

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are still several months away from the California Gubernatorial Primary, but candidates are already hitting the campaign trail.

This includes former Congresswoman Katie Porter, who was recently in San Diego.

Porter represented a district in the Orange County area for several years before unsuccessfully running for the state's U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

ABC 10News spoke with her about her priorities should she be elected as California's next governor.

"We need a governor who's going to be smart and tough, who's going to have the resilience and the strength to figure out how we're going to keep important services and our important values thriving during the Trump presidency, as well as tackling our long standing homegrown challenges, including most importantly housing affordability, which I would say is an area where San Diego and Mayor Gloria, I think, are doing some really impressive things," Porter says.

10News asked Porter questions on the following topics:



Toni Atkins dropping out of race

Do you want her as part of campaign?

How is the campaign going?

What's your strategy for handling Trump?

Would you take a similar approach to Gov. Newsom?

How will you stand out as a candidate, given there's a large field of Democrats running?

Cost of living/affordability

Homeless issues

Border/Immigration

Below, you'll find clips from our interview covering those topics.

TONI ATKINS

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter answers questions on Toni Atkins

CAMPAIGN & TRUMP

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter addresses how she would handle Trump

STANDING OUT FROM OTHER DEMS

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter explains how she'll stand out from other Democrats

COST OF LIVING, AFFORDABILITY & HOMELESSNESS

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter speaks on cost of living & homelessness

BORDER & IMMIGRATION

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter speaks on border & immigration

The primary takes place in June 2026. ABC 10News has reached out to the other candidates running for governor; our newsroom intends to speak with them as we approach the primary election.