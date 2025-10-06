INTERVIEW: Former State Controller Betty Yee running for California governor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in 2026 is picking up steam. ABC 10News has spoken to several of the gubernatorial candidates. Monday, our team interviewed former State Controller Betty Yee about her campaign and how she plans to stand out in the crowded field of Democrats.

Yee believes her background sets her up well to become the next governor.

"I'm bringing probably the deepest fiscal and financial management experience to the office, and I also have been a state executive," she said. "I understand how state government works. I've been a state budget director. I've been a state controller, and so there's no on-the-job training when I become governor."

In our interview, we spoke to Yee about the following topics:



What she brings to the table and early campaign reflections

How she would handle Trump as governor

Cost of living/homelessness

Border/Immigration

Tijuana sewage crisis

What sets her apart from other Democrats in the race

EARLY DAYS OF CAMPAIGN

HANDLING TRUMP AS GOVERNOR

APPROACH TO HOMELESSNESS & COST OF LIVING

STANCE ON BORDER & TIJUANA SEWAGE CRISIS

STANDING OUT IN CROWDED FIELD OF DEMOCRATS

