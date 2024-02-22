Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza signing with Kansas City Chiefs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on X.

ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler both posted on X Thursday afternoon saying that a source confirmed to them Araiza is signing with the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

A big development in KC: Chiefs are signing former Bills punter Matt Araiza, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2024

In a follow-up post, Schefter shared a tweet from JL Sports, the sports agency representing Araiza, that included a statement from the punter.

“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the Chiefs," the statement says. "I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support."

Following a strong college career in which he earned the nickname "Punt God," Araiza was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He was released from the team after a lawsuit was filed accusing him and two SDSU teammates of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at a party in Oct. 2021.

In Dec. 2022, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges would be filed against Araiza for the alleged rape, stating "Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction."

By Dec. 2023, the lawsuit that first laid out the rape allegations against Araiza was dropped, and no money exchanged hands as part of the settlement, according to Araiza's lawyers. As part of the agreement, Araiza withdrew the defamation lawsuit he had filed against Jane Doe.

"The case is over, and Matt has prevailed. He now has the full intention of returning to the NFL in hopes of resuming a successful punting career," his attorneys said when the lawsuit was dropped.

