Former SDSU punter Matt Araiza sues for defamation after rape allegations

SAN DIEGO — The battle in court continues for Matt Araiza, the former San Diego State University Football star accused of participating in an alleged gang rape in an off-campus house party in October 2021.

In December, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal would be filed for the alleged rape, stating "Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction."

Flash forward roughly eight months later, Araiza filed a lawsuit on July 28 against the woman who accused him of rape.

The lawsuit alleged the woman "knowingly made false statements with a reckless disregard for the truth" to the San Diego Police Department and a string of media outlets.

In an interview with ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt in May, Araiza said "I'll be looking to potentially sue her and her attorney after this is all said and done because what has happened isn't right. You don't get to just create lies about people and take their career from them, take a year of my life from me."

The lawsuit goes on to say statements and publications "have lowered Plaintiff int he eyes of the community, deterred third persons from associating with him, and permanently damaged him in his profession and occupation."

Araiza was released from the Buffalo Bills amid the allegations.

The details in the lawsuit outline the series of events that allegedly took place at on off-campus house party, claiming Araiza and the woman, a 17-year old at the time, had consensual sex and he left before any alleged gang rape occurred.

The woman filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza and others in August 2022, which is ongoing.