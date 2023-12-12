Rape lawsuit against former Bills, SDSU punter Matt Araiza will be dropped

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The lawsuit accusing former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza of raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus house party will be dismissed, according to a statement from Araiza's attorneys.

The lawsuit filed in Aug. 2022 alleged that Araiza and two of his SDSU football teammates gang raped the underage girl during a party on Oct. 15, 2021.

In Dec. 2022, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges would be filed against Araiza for the alleged rape, stating "Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction."

The press release from Araiza's attorneys says they have reached an agreement with the plaintiff that requires her to dismiss her complaint against him "in the next week."

RELATED: Prosecutors say ex-SDSU star Matt Araiza was not at party at time of alleged rape

There will not be a settlement in this case.

"Matt is not paying the plaintiff any money and he is reserving his right to pursue the plaintiff’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, and his law office for the harm that they have caused him," the release says.

Araiza's attorneys described this court victory as "bittersweet."

"Matt has been forced to defend himself for the last sixteen months against false accusations and a campaign to ruin his career in the NFL. He will never get this time in his life back," the statement from Dick Semerdjian and Kristen Bush of Schwartz Semerdjian Cauley & Evans LLP says.

In July 2023, Araiza filed a defamation lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorney.

ABC 10News has contacted Jane Doe's attorney for comment on this story and is awaiting a response.

Araiza's attorneys have scheduled a press conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday to provide more updates on the case.

"The case is over, and Matt has prevailed. He now has the full intention of returning to the NFL in hopes of resuming a successful punting career," his attorneys said.

RELATED COVERAGE

