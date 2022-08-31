Woman accusing SDSU football players of rape speaks out

Watch the live report by clicking here.



SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Tuesday, 10News spoke with the alleged victim in the sexual assault case involving three SDSU football players, including former Bills punter Matt Araiza.

Araiza was officially released from the Bills this weekend amid the controversy.

ABC 10News sat down with the young woman who shared her side of the story.

The alleged victim, who 10News is calling Jane Doe, was just 17 when she says she attended an off-campus party where the unthinkable happened. She spoke with 10News about what she remembers from that night, and what she hopes happens now.

Jane Doe says she was driving when her friend texted her that Matt Araiza had been released from the Bills.

"I saw it...and I pulled over...and I started crying and screaming," she said.

A warning: some readers may find the following details disturbing.

10News asked Doe to recount the night in October when the assault allegedly happened. She says she and her high school friends had been drinking when they arrived at the off-campus Halloween party.

"That's when Matt came up to me...started talking to me...flirting."

She says she didn’t know who he was at the time when he poured her a drink, before leading her to the side yard.

"He asked me to perform oral sex on him and then he turned me around and had sex with me from behind."

At that point, Doe says he led her into another room where other men were waiting.

"I was pushed onto the bed face down and I started falling in and out of consciousness.”

She says she remembers feeling helpless and terrified.

“Several men were taking turns assaulting me from behind [...] I felt like these huge men...I wouldn't have been able to do anything to them. And so I might as well let them do what they wanted to do so I wouldn't get any more hurt than I already was.”

When asked if she communicated that what was happening was nonconsensual, Doe replied, "I feel like it should have been clear to the point where I'm profusely bleeding from my vagina, from all the holes where my piercings had been ripped out, when I'm covered in bruises I'm crying. I think it should be clear to anybody that that's not consensual sex."

Doe spoke about her thoughts following a statement from Araiza’s attorney that suggested Doe was coming forward for money, now that Araiza was in the NFL.

"It makes me want to throw up genuinely. I reported it long before the draft. I reported it the day after it happened.”

Doe says although she reported it and underwent a thorough rape exam the following day, she’s still waiting for the results. She believes the DNA evidence will help her case and wants to know if she was drugged.

"I definitely think those results will help me get closure."

Araiza’s parents released a statement this week saying “The rule of law is innocent until proven guilty. That is not our experience. There has been a war waged on our son.”

"My heart hurts for his family. Genuinely I can't blame them for defending their family member,” Doe said.

She says in a phone call with detectives listening, Araiza and the two other players named in her civil suit admitted to having sex with her that night.

"They had told me that they knew that I was hurt...and they were so sorry that I was hurt. Others told me that I had wanted it and that it was my fault because I wanted it."

10News asked Doe what her message is for victims of assault: "That they're not alone and that coming forward...as scary as it may be...is better than staying silent.”

Doe said she hopes the District Attorney’s Office files criminal charges against the men named in her case.

10News also asked San Diego Police why Doe hasn’t received the results of her rape examination. We are still waiting for an answer.

