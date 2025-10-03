Do you know ball? Check your Padres knowledge with our trivia questionnaire

The season may be over, but trivia lives forever. Check your knowledge of the Padres' history and performance with our specially curated Padres Trivia.
Easy:
Q: Who is the Padres' all-time hits leader?
A: Tony Gwynn
Follow-up: How many hits did he have in his career?
A: 3,141
Q: Who has the most saves of all time for the Padres'?
A: Trevor Hoffman
Follow-up: How many?
A: 552 for the Padres and 601 for his career.
Q: Who threw the first no-hitter in Padres' history?
A: Joe Musgrove - in the 2021 season.
Q: Who is the Padres' all-time leader in home runs?
A: Manny Machado - clinched it this year with 167 homers as a Friar, and 369 in his whole career.
Medium:
Q: What year were the Padres founded?
A: 1969.
Q: Who was the first owner?
A: Arnholt Smith.
Q: Which manager took the padres to their 1st World Series in 1984?
A: Dick Williams. The 1984 season was just the second time since '69 when the padres finished the regular season with a winning record.
Q: Who is the lone Padre to hit 50 home runs in a season?
A: Greg Vaughn. He later got traded to the Cincinnati Reds with Mark Sweeney fro Damian Jackson, Reggie Sanders and Josh Harris.
Hard:
Q: Which Padre hit 5 home runs in one day?
A: Nate Colbert, on August 1st, in 1972, he drove 13 runs in a doubleheader, helping the Friars sweep the Braves, 9-0 and 11-7.
Q: Who won the first Cy Young award in Padres history?
A: Randy Jones, in 1976.