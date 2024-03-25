Show Grandmas ready to cheer on Aztecs through another NCAA Tournament run

Watch Now
Leila McCoy and Bette Boucher have become a staple in the Aztec student section over the years.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 19:58:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Aztec fans are buzzing after San Diego State's big win over Yale Sunday night, and there's perhaps no one more excited than the Show Grandmas: Two spirited women who have become a staple for the team.

ABC 10news reporter Madison Weil caught up with one of them as she gears up for the Sweet 16.

“I was so excited, I could hardly contain myself,” Show Grandma Leila McCoy said as she let out a laugh.

McCoy said she’s still recovering from the Aztec’s big win against Yale.

“Was it just yesterday? No wonder I was in my pajamas when you called,” she says.

We first introduced you to Leila and Bette, the iconic duo known as "The Show Grandmas" last year, when we helped get Leila to Houston for the Final Four a memorable moment for us both.

“I’m sort of a spontaneous person, so I never know what’s going to come out of my mouth,” McCoy said.

"That’s what makes this good TV!” Weil replied.

Last season — the Aztecs came up short of claiming an NCAA title, falling to a dominant UConn team.

But McCoy said she’s ready for Thursday’s rematch in the Sweet 16.
"Quite frankly, we can beat anybody — including UConn,” McCoy said.

Leila and Bette have been a pivotal part of the Aztec student section for years.

“Close to 13 years ago, they adopted me, the students,” McCoy said.

Leila said becoming a Show Grandma helped her heal after the hardest era of her life.

“It will soon be 18 years my son is gone, but it could be yesterday,” she said.

She described her son, Martin, as kind and loving, and she's now determined to bring his joyful spirit to each game.

"He gave his heart, and that’s my job now, and being at San Diego State gives me that opportunity to share the love of Martin,” McCoy said.

And while the Aztec family continues to offer her support to lean on, she says she’ll continue to show up with a smile and her signature sign to help the Aztecs take it all the way.

“The people at Viejas Arena who have embraced me and now Betty — they are family,” McCoy says. "If we don’t take [the sign] places, I would get in trouble!"

