Show Grandma to cheer on SDSU Aztecs in Final Four

HOUSTON (KGTV) - San Diego State University Aztec fans have seen the Show Grandmas at basketball games for years.

Leila McCoy and Bette Boucher have become a staple in the Aztec student section over the years. The ladies arrive decked out in gear and lead spirited chants with fans.

#UPDATE Our Show Grandma Leila McCoy has MADE it to Houston!!! After our @10news story aired, the kindest woman (Lara Neathamer seen here in photos) reached out to help her get here ❤️



Leila even led an #Aztec chant on the plane ride over! (swipe ➡️ for proof)@ShowGrandmas pic.twitter.com/9IJzPl01RR — Madison Weil (@MadisonAWeil) April 1, 2023

Thanks to ABC 10News viewer Lara Neathamer, Leila McCoy is Houston ready to cheer on the Aztecs. ABC 10News' Madison Weil spoke to McCoy about what the journey to the Final Four has been like and how she led a spirited chant aboard a plane ride to Houston.