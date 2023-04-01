Show Grandma to cheer on SDSU Aztecs in Final Four

Watch Now
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 17:23:23-04

HOUSTON (KGTV) - San Diego State University Aztec fans have seen the Show Grandmas at basketball games for years.

Leila McCoy and Bette Boucher have become a staple in the Aztec student section over the years. The ladies arrive decked out in gear and lead spirited chants with fans.

Thanks to ABC 10News viewer Lara Neathamer, Leila McCoy is Houston ready to cheer on the Aztecs. ABC 10News' Madison Weil spoke to McCoy about what the journey to the Final Four has been like and how she led a spirited chant aboard a plane ride to Houston.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
