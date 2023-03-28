Meet the iconic 'Show Grandmas' hoping to travel to Houston for the Final Four

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — If you’ve ever been to an SDSU basketball game, you may have caught a glimpse of the iconic “Show Grandmas.”

Leila McCoy and Bette Boucher have become a staple in the Aztec student section over the years.

“They said they already had a show mom…so they needed a grandma!” said McCoy, laughing.

The Show Grandmas attend Aztec games decked out in gear and lead spirited chants with fans. With the Aztecs heading to the Final Four, their Twitter account has gained traction. Their most recent photo has more than 800 likes.

But there’s more to their story than school spirit.

“Ten years ago I accidentally got in that section and they adopted me and I needed that,” explained McCoy.

McCoy shared with 10News that after the devastating loss of her 23-year-old son back in 2006, she found hope and healing in the Aztec student section.

“These young people are my children and my grandchildren,” said McCoy, tearfully.

“The students actually said we don’t want them to move. We want them to stay,” added Boucher.

The Show Grandmas are now trying to get to Houston for the Final Four. However, they say the logistics are challenging.

They are hoping to find a person or group to help them travel to Houston and the game.

“We need someone to help us maneuver the airport, maneuver the hotel…to help us make sure the team is the focus,” said McCoy.

“Somehow there’s a deep feeling in my heart that I want to be there and this seems like a special year,” she added.

If you'd like to help, you can reach out to ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil via email: madison.weil@10news.com or on Twitter.

You can also reach out to the Show Grandmas on Twitter.