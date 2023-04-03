Vertigo forces Show Grandma to cheer on Aztecs from San Diego instead of Houston

SAN DIEGO — Bette Boucher makes up one-half of the "Show Grandmas" dedicated to cheering on the San Diego State Men's Basketball team year after year.

ABC 10News introduced viewers to Boucher, along with Leila McCoy when the two were seeking help getting to Houston for SDSU's first-ever Final Four appearance during March Madness.

Thanks to a 10News viewer, McCoy was able to head to Houston, but Boucher experienced an episode of vertigo just before she was set to embark on the trip.

"I'm really bummed about not being there, but I am, I think that all my prayers are answered already," said Boucher.

Boucher spent Saturday's buzzer-beater game in her living room watching on her own television.

Boucher says she screamed during the final moments of the game.

"My friend was texting to me and she said, 'Breathe' and I went, 'OK!" she says.

The day before the NCAA Championship, Boucher already had her game day clothes sprawled across her bed. She's been wearing Aztec gear nonstop since the tournament began.

"This is what I wore to church," said Bouchler, looking down and laughing at her black and red "SD" t-shirt.

SDSU takes on UConn in the 2023 NCAA Championship on Monday at 6:20 p.m. PST.