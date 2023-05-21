Former Aztec Keshad Johnson transfers to Arizona

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Forward Keshad Johnson, a key player on San Diego State's Final Four squad, has committed to the University of Arizona after entering the transfer portal during the offseason.

The Wildcats officially announced Johnson's signing on their Twitter account Saturday evening. Johnson also posted about the commitment on his Instagram page.

The Oakland native was one of seven seniors on SDSU's roster that delivered the deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history. He averaged 7.7 points and 5 rebounds as a starter in all 39 2022-23 regular season games.

Johnson entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer on April 12. He also dipped his toes in NBA waters to gauge his draft stock; however, his social media posts showcased his various visits, signaling a transfer was apparent.

Other teams that recruited Johnson out of the portal included USC, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

