SDSU fans at Viejas Arena watch party reflect on historic season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Taking in a national championship game with your home team on the court is something San Diego State basketball fans haven’t been able to do.

“It feels like they’re right here watching them right in front of us and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said SDSU student Isabella Kunde, who was one of thousands to attend Monday night’s watch party at Viejas Arena.

“It’s going to be crazy in there. I don’t know if they’re expecting capacity or what. It’s going to be nuts in there,” SDSU fan Larry Rosemann said.

“It’s real. You can feel it in the building right now. It’s absolutely electric,” said SDSU student Sierra Manos.

Tension began to build as the clock during the title game started winding down.

“Honestly, I’m a little stressed. We’re not playing like we normally do. I think the boys are stressed though I know they can pull it through,” Manos said.

“I got faith in our boys and I believe that we can do it,” said attendee Tim Loeffler.

In the end, the magic of March Madness came to an end for the Aztecs, as they lost 76-59 to the UConn Huskies.

Despite the disappointing end, it was still a remarkable season of firsts for San Diego State and their fans.

“Win or lose, it’s going to be great. This is a great season,” Rosemann said.

“They made history this year. It’s so awesome to see. I’m so glad to be a part of this community, environment when they do stuff like that,” Kunde said.

“They’ve done such amazing things this season like not just making history for State itself, but the Mountain West. This is bigger than us,” Manos said.