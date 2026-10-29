San Diego Wave eye NWSL Supporters' Shield on Decision Day as playoff run begins next week

The San Diego Wave have a chance to clinch the NWSL Supporters' Shield with a win on Sunday — and a little bit of help — just days before the playoffs begin next week.

Unbeaten in their past six matches, the Wave wrap up the regular season on the road at Bay FC. A Decision Day win, combined with a Gotham FC loss, would give the club their second-ever Shield for finishing in first place. But first, they have to take care of business away from home.

"We say if we don't win, we don't win anything, so we just try to focus on ourselves and what is in our control, and this is just winning on the weekend, and then we'll see what happens after," Gia Corley told ABC 10News after training on Thursday at the club's Del Mar headquarters.

For Corley, who was born in Washington but grew up in Germany, a regular season title is as worthy a goal as winning in the playoffs.

"Both are super-important. I would love to win the Shield. It just shows the hard work over the whole year. Especially in this league, it's so hard, because everyone is so good and the league is so tight, so the Shield means a lot. But it's nice that we can play for the championship, too," Corley added.

Win or lose, the Wave will open the playoffs at home on Friday, November 6th, against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Corley is a big reason the team is in such a strong position, having scored goals in 4 of the past six matches — a reward at the end of a strong season.

"I know it's important in soccer, the stats and stuff, but, for me, personally, I was happy with my performance before, too. And just with the goals, it's of course good, but it's just an add-on."

Now, Corley and the rest of the Wave are hoping it's a November to remember.

"To be in this position, this is awesome. Playing at home, it's what we wished for, what we worked for, so we're really just excited for that," Corley said.

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