San Diego State kept its quest to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game alive over the weekend, breaking out a fake field goal against Utah State that the team had practiced for months.

In the 30-13 win, kicker Cooper DiLeva threw a touchdown pass to linebacker and special teams blocker Kai Wallin on a perfectly executed fake field goal. Running back Javion Kinnard, who rushed for 113 yards in the game, watched the most memorable play from the sideline.

"Lucky (Sutton)was telling me, he just kept saying, 'Watch this, watch this.' I kind of knew it was coming. We rep it a lot. We've been repping it since the Spring, so I knew it was a hit for sure," Kinnard said on Monday.

Head coach Sean Lewis said the deception worked to perfection after hundreds of reps on the practice field.

"You've got to be cool. You've got to make sure that you don't give anything away. I wouldn't want to play poker against Coop there, obviously. He had a good poker face with it," Lewis said.

The Aztecs have won three of their last four games to give themselves a chance at making the Pac-12 Championship Game in their first year in the conference.

"We control our destiny," said Aztecs senior linebacker Siona Hala. "All we've got to do is go win. Everything that happened in the past doesn't matter. Everything comes down to this next game."

That next game won't be easy. The Aztecs travel to face a 9-1 Boise State team fighting to make the College Football Playoff on its famed blue turf. Lewis dismissed the notion that the unusual playing surface gives the Broncos an edge.

"The lines are still marked off. It's 53 and a third (yards wide). 100 (yards) from goal line to goal line. It's just another color. Don't adjust your TV sets."

Kickoff on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise is set for 6:30 p.m.

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