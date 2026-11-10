San Diego State eyes 3-0 start against Bethune-Cookman in rare Veterans Day afternoon matchup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State will look to keep its early season momentum going in a unique 2 p.m. Veterans Day start at Viejas Arena as the Aztecs host Bethune-Cookman.

The Aztecs (2-0) are coming off a 77-66 win over Colorado on Saturday in the Bill Walton Classic. Now, they will try to make it 3-0 against a Bethune-Cookman squad that head coach Brian Dutcher believes is an NCAA Tournament contender.

"It's coach-talk, but in my opinion it's the most talented team we've played this season. One through 10, they're deep, they're talented, they're well-coached. Reggie Theus has done a great job," Dutcher told ABC 10News after practice on Tuesday.

The Aztecs need to be ready to go early, with an early afternoon tip-off. Dutcher says the 2 o'clock tip makes sense for a couple of reasons.

"I think just the holiday. Obviously, the women play tomorrow, too, so we took the earlier slot and we're excited for the opportunity to play an afternoon game."

The matchup is part of a hoops doubleheader, with the undefeated SDSU women hosting Colorado at 7 p.m.

"This is a premier game for us. It's a great opportunity to play in a prime-time slot, and we wanted to make sure our fans had an opportunity to come see," said Stacie Terry-Hutson, SDSU head women's basketball coach.

On the men's side, the Aztecs are averaging nearly 90 points per game, but the team isn't satisfied with one aspect of its performance.

"I think we just need to cut the turnovers down," said senior forward Jeremiah "Bear" Cherry. "We've had 20 every game. We need to cut it down to ten, nine turnovers per game. Once we figure that out and it all clicks we're gonne be really good."

"Well, we started running them on the stairs during practice (after every turnover), so that should cut it down by at least five, so, if we have more than 15 next game, I'll be shocked," Dutcher added with a grin.

After the game against Bethune-Cookman, the Aztecs hit the road, but not very far. They will play their first-ever game in Oceanside at Frontwave Arena on Sunday as they take on New Mexico State.

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