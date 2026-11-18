The Aztecs may not agree on when to eat dinner, but the team seems to be on the same page when it comes to basketball.

San Diego State is preparing to face Texas Southern at Viejas Arena on Wednesday night in their final home game of November, with a roster that head coach Brian Dutcher says is showing a remarkable amount of chemistry despite so many new faces.

"I think everyone can see it. This is a group that's really connected right now. I watch our team play and when anybody makes a play, whoever's in...whether it's starters or backups...they are enthusiastic, off the bench, supporting their teammates, and if we continue to have that kind of chemistry, that kind of support for one another, we've got a chance to have a very good year," Dutcher said at practice on Tuesday.

That's especially impressive considering the Aztecs roster features players from England, France, Croatia, South Sudan, Nigeria, and two from Italy, including forward Luca Vincini, who told ABC 10News he had never even visited the United States before coming to San Diego State. He says he loves his new city, especially trying some of the local cuisine.

"Mexican food is very good. Burgers, for sure, but Italian food is the best, yeah," Vincini said.

There's only one problem for the freshman forward: Why do Americans eat so early?

"Dinner? Everyone needs to eat at 6:00, and I love to eat, maybe at 8:30," said the native of Milan.

Despite the cultural differences, the Aztecs are looking to improve to 5-0 against a Texas Southern team that lost to UC San Diego 97-92 on Monday, getting a huge night from guard Karris Bilal.

"To think he went 15-for-17 from 2-point range...I don't think I've hardly ever seen that. To have 36 points with only one 3-pointer and, I think, three free throws. So we know he's a dynamic scorer," Dutcher said.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Next week, the Aztecs leave San Diego County for the first time to compete in the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas.

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