Everything you need to know about the San Diego Padres' Home Opener

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following a long-awaited return to Petco Park, the San Diego Padres are set to play the Atlanta Braves this Thursday.

Although the Padres’ first game was in Arizona, this Thursday, April 14, the game against the Braves is set to begin at 5:10 p.m.

The game comes as the padres made some roster moves ahead of MLB Opening Day. Last Thursday, the Padres dealt Chris Paddock, relief pitcher Emilio Pegan, and Player a player to be named later to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers.

This year, the San Diego Padres are among the teams with the most expensive tickets, coming in at $91. For more information on tickets, click here.

If you plan to attend the game, parking can be difficult in downtown San Diego. Click here for more information on parking for the game.

