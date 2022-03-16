San Diego Padres reveal updated giveaways for 2022 home games

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres’ 2022 regular season home schedule will include special themed games and numerous giveaways that include a series of collectible bobbleheads.

During the season, the first 35,000 fans attending specific home games will be able to get their hands on a variety of special Padres items, for example:

Opening Series hats (April 17)

Kids sunglasses (May 8)

Tony Gwynn “shirseys” (May 19)

Team hoodies (Aug. 3)

The most popular giveaways are likely to be the four player bobbleheads:

Manny Machado (May 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers)

Jake Cronenworth (June 23 vs. Philadelphia Phillies)

Joe Musgrove (bobblehead to celebrate his 2021 no-hitter; Aug. 18 game vs. Washington Nationals)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Sept. 7 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks)

Other Tatis-related giveaways include an El Niño fleece blanket (July 7 vs. San Francisco Giants); custom Tatis Jr. hat (June 8 vs. New York Mets); and Tatis Jr. plastic bat and ball set (July 31 vs. Minnesota Twins). An El Niño jersey will be given away Aug. 23 for Soccer Night.

The team said pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove will be featured in the beach towel giveaway on May 27 (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates).

As always, Sunday home games are Military Appreciation Days. The team said the “Kids Run the Bases” activity will take place after select Sunday games.

Military/first responder ticket discounts are available.

More detailed information is available at padres.com/promotions or www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/giveaways