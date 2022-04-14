Padres partner with MTS to highlight best way for fans to get to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Padres are expecting big crowds at Petco Park this season, and make travel to and from the ballpark as easy as can be, they have partnered with MTS to ease fans commutes.

"The easiest way to get to the Padres games is by using public transportation," says MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. "We'll be moving thousands of fans to the ballpark to see their favorite players, and to make unforgettable memories. For many fans it's become a family tradition as well."

Padres CEO Eric Greupner says the trolley is the perfect way to go to a game, as it's easy and cost effective.

"We are excited to see the role that MTS and the trolley system will play in getting Padres fans down here to enjoy Padres baseball and other Petco Park events."

In the Padres spirit, the trolleys and buses are wrapped in Padres brown and gold featuring fans favorite players.

"Opportunity to just spread the word throughout our entire community that the padres are back, and the season is starting. Obviously the MTS trolley is a great way to get down to the ballpark to watch these great players play baseball."

The transit system has been in the news with the recent shooting in a New York subway station. MTS wants Padres fans to know they are taking all safety precautions to make sure riders are safe whether they are taking the trolley or the bus. P

"There is no rhyme or reason as to why these incidents happen," says Cooney. "Or where they happen, but we do have a very strong security presence. On our entire system, including well over 200 personnel who will be on the system, are making sure they are the eyes and ears keeping track of what is happening."

