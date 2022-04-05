New food, drink offerings available at Petco Park for 2022 San Diego Padres season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Fans heading to Petco Park to watch the San Diego Padres this season will have some new, local-based food and drink options to enjoy while watching a ballgame.

The team announced the following additions to their already long eat-and-drink lineup:

Jack in the Box (Section 323, near the right-field pole where the famous Jack Antenna Ball sits atop): Popular fast-food eatery will have offerings such as Loaded Tiny Tacos and chicken strips, as well as a "Purple Haze" cocktail



Holy Paleta (near Section 112): Mexican-style ice cream bar that can be dressed with various sauces and toppings



San Diego's Finest Hot Chicken (Section 316): Fans can get a taste of the "Hot Hen" sandwich, described as "seasoned crispy chicken topped with Fresno Chile Slaw, pickles and Fuego Sauce served on a brioche bun."



Cucina Stella (the Mercado): Serving pizzas and a specialty Meatball Sandwich



Serving pizzas and a specialty Meatball Sandwich Negihama Sushi (the Mercado): Freshly made grab-and-go sushi from the sister restaurant to Uni Sushi in Mission Valley

The Padres open their 2022 home schedule on April 14 against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.