Celebrate the San Diego Padres' 2022 home opener at the East Village Opening Day Block Party

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s always fun to celebrate the start of the San Diego Padres’ season, especially the first home game of the year.

On Thursday, from 12 p.m.-5 p.m., fans are invited to the East Village Opening Day Block Party to get hyped before the Friars’ game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Block Party takes place in front of Petco Park on 7th Avenue and J Street, and it will feature live music, food from various local vendors, and beer for the 21-and-over crowd.

Entry into the event is free, but you can still RSVP for free at https://www.eastvillagesandiego.com/block-party.

First pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.