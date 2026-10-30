Padres enter busy offseason facing free agency, big contract decisions and an expected MLB lockout

Big baseball decisions are already underway at Petco Park.

With the World Series now complete, the offseason is underway, and the Padres are already working on the roster for the 2027 season.

First, general manager A.J. Preller needs to know what he's working with. Earlier this week, starting pitcher Michael King declined a player option in his contract, becoming a free agent for the second straight year. King is interested in returning, but is expected to command a large, multi-year deal on the open market.

The Padres also need to decide on a $14 million team option for right-hander Nick Pivetta. That seems like a no-brainer due to the need for starting pitching, but questions remain about the health of Pivetta's elbow after he spent much of the season on the injured list.

The bullpen is also in need of work, with both Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam entering free agency for the first time.

The Padres lineup is more stable, but one big exception is Ty France. The first baseman was the team MVP for much of the season. France, an SDSU grad, says he'd like to return, but will also get the chance to test the free agent market.

Big questions also remain about how much new owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano are willing to spend in their first offseason.

And like every team, the Padres are unclear about what new financial rules could be in place. The current collective bargaining agreement between owners and players expires on December 1, and everyone in baseball expects a lengthy lockout that will prevent any free agent signings or trades until at least next spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

